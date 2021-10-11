Reform CAPS asks for feedback to prepare for meeting with CAPS, Student Affairs
Reform CAPS at Northwestern hosted a forum Friday to gather input from students about their experiences with Counseling and Psychological Services. Leaders of Reform CAPS, a student organization aimed at encouraging the University to improve its mental health services, will meet Monday with CAPS and Student Affairs. They heard from two student attendees about issues with CAPS, including its short-term care model, lack of available appointments and failure to serve students with marginalized identities.dailynorthwestern.com
Comments / 0