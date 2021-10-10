CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach, FL

School of fish swimming in heart formation stuns onlookers: Drone footage

By Cortney Moore
foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

These Palm Beach fish deserve a gold medal in artistic swimming. Take a look at this school of Crevalle jack fish that were spotted swimming in a heart-shaped formation right off the shores of Juno Beach, according to South West News Service (SWNS). FLORIDA FISHERMEN CATCH A WARSAW GROUPER THAT...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch as a Man catches a Huge Fish in the heart of Chicago

Right along the Chicago River in the center of downtown Chicago, there are some monster fish just waiting to be caught apparently, watch as a man reels one in!. This YouTube video was uploaded just a month ago by a YouTube channel called Field Trips with Robert Field, and it shows just how incredible the wildlife is even in the heart of the United States' third-largest city Chicago. The video already has over 100,000 views and it is a must-see for fishing enthusiasts. I worked as a tour guide on the Chicago River for years before moving down to Quincy, and let me tell you in all my years on boats on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River I never have seen a fish as large as the one he caught. As a tour guide, I learned about the different wildlife that inhabited the lake and the river, and certainly, I knew that there were big fish around including things like sturgeon, but to just casually drop a line in the new riverwalk in the heart of downtown and reel in that monster is shocking to me.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

‘Stunning’ Photos Show 15 North Atlantic Right Whales Swimming, Feeding Off Nantucket

BOSTON (CBS) – An aquarium team captured “stunning” photos showing more than a dozen North Atlantic right whales as they moved south from Canada and made their way off the coast of Nantucket. An aerial survey team from the New England Aquarium captured the images about 20 miles south of Nantucket from October 1-3. North Atlantic right whales off the Nantucket coast. (Image Credit: New England Aquarium) The team spotted 15 whales swimming close together. “In addition to feeding, we saw several right whales making body contact with each other using their flippers, heads, and even rolling at the surface—indicating that these whales were socializing as well,” said Katherine McKenna, research assistant at the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life. “We also observed several humpback whales feeding near the right whales, which highlights the importance and productivity of the southern New England habitat.” Scientist Orla O’Brien said right whales can often be seen feeding over the Nantucket Shoals. It is not clear what the whales are feeding on in that area, it is “a good sign as right whales have had to adapt to the changing distribution of their prey in the last decade.”
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juno Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palm Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
dronedj.com

Fish create a perfect love heart in the ocean [drone video]

A school of crevalle jack has showcased a mesmerizing display of artistic swimming right off the shores of Juno Beach in Florida. Swimming in perfect synchronization to create a heart-shaped formation, the fish look especially stunning in the glistening turquoise waters. This beautiful display of aquatic artistry was captured by...
JUNO BEACH, FL
Freethink

This drone footage from inside a hurricane is wild

A sailing drone in the Atlantic Ocean sailed into a major hurricane and filmed the chaos inside. This is the first time an uncrewed vessel obtained such footage, and NOAA and Saildrone Inc. published it online for everyone to see. Seeing inside the storm: Anyone who has been on the...
ENVIRONMENT
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Chuluota Wilderness Area has quiet, pristine wilderness in Seminole County

Amid the trials presented by the sometimes busy, stressful nuances of everyday life, sometimes the simplest joys come from escaping into nature for an hour or two. The 625-acre Chuluota Wilderness Area, one of nine Seminole County lands with such a designation, offers peace of mind for visitors seeking hiking, cycling or equestrian opportunities. Set along a dead-end road east of Chuluota and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Love in the Water: School of Fish Form Perfect Heart

One man in Jupiter, Florida, was able to capture a school of Crevalle jacks swimming in a perfect heart shape thanks to his awesome drone footage. It was Paul Dabill, a 47-year-old restaurant owner, who captured the fish swimming in the heart-shaped formation. He told the South West News Service that it occurred right off of the shores of Juno Beach on Tuesday, October 5. He was able to see the stunning formation when he sent out his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone out for a spin over the ocean.
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#School Of Fish#Saltwater Fish#South West News Service#Swns#British
franchising.com

Goldfish Swim School Rides Wave of East Coast Expansion, Dives into Manchester

Multi-Unit Entrepreneur Grows Portfolio with Leading Premier Learn-to-Swim Franchise, Now Owns Six Locations. October 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // Manchester, CT - Goldfish Swim School, the leading premier learn-to-swim concept, recently opened its newest school in Manchester. Located at 1147 Tolland Turnpike, the school provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. This new opening further propels the brand’s explosive growth in 2021 as it continues aggressive expansion across the country with both single and multi-unit owners.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy