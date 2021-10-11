CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
“Squid Game” actress Jung Ho-yeon, who made her debut with the popular Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) series, supposedly endorsed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in an interview with Vogue Korea, as per a tweet retweeted by YouTuber Matt Wallace. What Happened: Digital marketing ninja “Topdoge” tweeted that the Squid Game star supposedly told...

Related
New York Post

‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung gains a whopping 15M Instagram followers

She may play Number 67 on Netflix’s new survival series “Squid Game,” but she’s gained a whole lot more fans since the show premiered around the world late last month. HoYeon Jung has gained a whopping 15 million followers in just three weeks, making her the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram, according to Forbes.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
Vogue

Why Is Everyone So Obsessed With Squid Game?

If you’ve been on social media over the past few weeks, you’ll have noticed that Netflix has another inescapable hit on its hands with their new show Squid Game. The Crown or Bridgerton, however, it is not. Created by the acclaimed South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a bracingly violent thriller series that has drawn comparisons to The Hunger Games and Battle Royale for its eye-popping gore and nail-biting tension – even if the real reason it has become a runaway success is its timely message.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Squid Game”s Jung Ho-yeon becomes most followed South Korean actress on Instagram

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is now the Korean actress with the highest number of followers on Instagram. Jung has gained significant international recognition following her breakout role in Netflix’s Squid Game, which is well on its way to becoming the streaming platform’s “biggest show ever”. Since the show’s release last month, the actress has seen her Instagram following count rise from around 400,000 to 13million at the time of writing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoyeon Jung
Person
Mike Ramos
thebrag.com

Everything you need to know about Squid Game star HoYeon Jung

If you’re anything like me you’ve probably pulled an all-nighter in the past week and binged the entire season of Squid Game on Netflix. The series itself is nothing short of excellent, but the world seems to be stanning one actress in particular: HoYeon Jung who plays Sae-byeok – otherwise known as Player 067.
WORLD
crfashionbook.com

Squid Game Star HoYeon Jung is the New Face of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has announced Ho Yeon Jung as its new global Maison Ambassador. Once dubbed South Korea's "next top model," Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix's thrilling new show Squid Game that is set to break records on the streaming platform. The model and actor is no stranger to the French maison, as she's walked Louis Vuitton runways since Spring/Summer 2017 and starred in the Pre-Fall 2017 campaign. Her friendship with the brand and Women's Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière is embraced as she becomes the newest face of Louis Vuitton.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

‘Squid Game”s Jung Ho-yeon on BLACKPINK’s Jennie: “I wondered how such an angel could exist”

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about her close friendship with BLACKPINK member Jennie. Jung has gained significant international recognition following her breakout role in Netflix’s Squid Game, which is well on its way to becoming the streaming platform’s “biggest show ever”. More notably, the show is also the model-turned-actress’ first acting role.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Netflix Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Nflx#Digital#Squid Game#Facebook Inc#Korean#East Asian#Hoyeonjung#Voguekorea#Vogue Uk#Chanel
NME

Jung Ho-yeon on ‘Squid Game”s popularity: “I try not to dwell too much on the success”

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about her breakout role in the hit TV series and what she plans to do following her success. In an interview with The Korea Herald, the model-turned-actress opened up about Squid Game being her first major acting role, how she’s dealing with her sudden stardom – Jung recently became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram – and what she plans to do in the future.
WORLD
Teen Vogue

“Squid Game” Star Hoyeon Jung on Her Rapid Rise, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and What’s Next

Minor spoilers for season one of Squid Game (‘오징어 게임’) ahead. In the modeling world, Hoyeon Jung’s resumé is more than impressive. Hailing from Seoul, the now 27-year-old entered the industry as a young teenager. In 2013, at 19, she placed second on Korea’s Next Top Model. That was but the start of a burgeoning career. In 2016, she landed her first major runway with Louis Vuitton, her freshly-dyed fiery red hair soon becoming her trademark. It was her international debut. After that, she, maybe unknowingly, positioned herself as a staple in fashion weeks around the world, walking for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Max Mara, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Miu Miu, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Jacquemus, Burberry, Gabriela Hearst… the list could go on for the entirety of this piece. And, yet, that is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her achievements. (On October 6, Louis Vuitton announced Hoyeon as its new global ambassador.)
WORLD
epicstream.com

Jung Ho Yeon Shock: Squid Game Actress Effortlessly Beats Song Hye Kyo And Lee Sung Kyung, Talks About BLACKPINK Jennie

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. The Squid Game fever is not over yet! Series lead star Jung Ho Yeon, as a matter of fact, just reached another milestone in her budding acting career. The close pal of BLACKPINK Jennie even surpassed a former record set by A-list South Korean actresses.
MUSIC
Vogue

How Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung Went From Chanel Model To Star Of Netflix’s Biggest Hit

If the plot twists and turns of the Netflix hit Squid Game had you on the edge of your seat, you aren’t alone. Since its debut in September, the series has moved from hit to cultural phenomenon, quickly becoming the most streamed original programme ever to grace the platform. Fast-paced and gore-filled, the nine episodes created by writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk kept everyone guessing until the very end – even the cast. For Hoyeon Jung – who plays secretive pickpocket Kang Sae-byeok, aka Competitor 067 – the mystery began during auditions. “I only received three parts of the script before the audition,” she shared via email from Seoul. “They contained the scenes with Sae-byeok’s younger brother, the broker dealing with North Korea, and the conversation with Gi-Hun in the second-to-last episode. I didn’t have much context; I had to use my imagination to fill in the blanks.”
TV & VIDEOS
uncrazed.com

Jung Ho-yeon Describes Filming ‘Squid Game’ As “Terrifying”

South Korean actressJung Ho-yeon has talked about her favourite moments whilst filming Netflix series Squid Game. In a behind-the scenes video released, the model-turned actress spoke about her experience on the set of the new Netflix series, including her most memorable moments and the time she felt real fear. “Filming...
WORLD
The Tab

Everything we know about Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon and actor Lee Dong-hwi’s relationship

Everyone is talking about Squid Game on Netflix right now. And even though it’s only been on Netflix for a short amount of time, fans of the show have fallen deeply in love with the characters and we’re desperate to know everything about them. One character in particular is Player 067, Kang Sae-Byeok, who is played by Jung ho-yeon. She’s a queen and fans have just discovered she’s been dating the same guy for years!!! Here’s everything we know about the relationship between Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi:
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon on the Scene That Shook Her to Her Core

If Jung Ho-yeon were to enter Squid Game as a contestant, the dalgona challenge—in which one must carve out a shape engraved onto a brittle disc of honeycomb using only a needle—would be where she’d meet her end. Just for fun, Netflix Korea had given her one such treat etched with the platform’s logo, a large “N.” As in the Korean thriller series, Jung’s task was to extract the design without cracking it. “I failed. Two times,” Jung laughs as she holds out two fingers emphatically. “I thought that it’s easy but it wasn’t at all.” In the third episode of Squid Game, Jung’s character Kang Sae-byeok receives a similar candy, albeit with a less daunting shape, a triangle. But unlike Jung, neither Sae-byeok nor any of the 456 players who entered the competition for a chance at 45.6 billion won (roughly $38 million) get a second opportunity at the games. If you fail on your first try, you die.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actress Jung Ho Yeon opens up about her friendship with co-star Lee Yoo Mi

'Squid Game' actress Jung Ho Yeon opens up about her friendship with co-star Lee Yoo Mi. In a recent interview, Jung Ho Yeon expressed her gratitude to Lee Yoo Mi, saying,. "The first person I read the script with was Lee Yoo Mi. I was so nervous, and she said she was nervous as well. I knew that she had experience in acting, so I really relied on her. She's also the same age as me, so she accepted me well."
WORLD
epicstream.com

Jung Ho Yeon Net Worth 2021: Squid Game Actress Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Shin Min Ah, Han So Hee, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Jung Ho Yeon became a household name after her exemplary portrayal as Kang Sae Byeok in the breakthrough Netflix series called Squid Game. After gaining instant fame, many fans have become interested in knowing her more, with some digging details about her personal life.
WORLD
