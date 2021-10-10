CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic violence call leads to gun arrest in OP

Cover picture for the articleOne Less Gun: At about 15:00 hours, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a domestic disturbance in the area of Adams Street in the Orchard Park Projects in Roxbury. On arrival, officers encountered a wild scene. A female was attempting to hold a male at bay with a bat while he was attempting to point an old style cow-boy revolver at her. Officers quickly intervened and took control of the subjects as well as the bat and the firearm. At this time the Department has declined to provide any further information citing the 209A privacy laws.

