Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances around $1765 – Confluence Detector

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold price rebounds from critical $1750 amid mixed market sentiment. Rising energy costs, inflation lift gold’s appeal but firmer yields warrant caution. Gold on the back foot as NFP fails to alter taper prospects. Gold is attempting another run higher on Monday, despite the risk-on market mood and persistent strength...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Usd#Treasury Department#Confluence Detector#Nfp#Fed#Bollinger Band
