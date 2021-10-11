Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances around $1765 – Confluence Detector

The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the session on Thursday, showing a bit of hesitation at an area that of course will be important for multiple reasons. For example, we have the 200 day EMA that is sitting right here and causing a bit of noise, but we also have the $1800 level just above. After that, we also have the downtrend line that sits right in the same area, so it makes a certain amount of sense that the market may hesitate in this vicinity.

