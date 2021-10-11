Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Smith County in northeastern Texas Southern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1135 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek to near Emory to near Canton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mineola, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Lindale, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Cason, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Golden, Rosewood, Hoard and Newsome. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH