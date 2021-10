The Lied Randolph Public Library hosted a wine tasting event, “Aged to Perfection,” at the Randolph City Auditorium Friday night. More than 100 people attended the fundraising event with the proceeds to go toward a musical instrument park that will be located at the library. (above) Gary Gubbels pours Jolene Haselhorst a glass of wine during the event. (right) Marcia Gubbels and Verlene Synovec sample one of the many varieties of wines with hors d’oeuvres chosen especially for that wine. Jim Rutten from Jim’s Fine Wines in Norfolk gave the presentation on the five wines that were served. Jerry’s Hilltop prepared the hors d’oeuvres and desserts to compliment the wines. A variety of door prizes were given and everyone was encouraged to take photos in the photo booth.

RANDOLPH, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO