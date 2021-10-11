Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A gas station and convenience store was destroyed when a truck crashed through its walls and set the building ablaze. According to Morristown Fire Department officials, emergency crews responded to the scene of 3667 State Route 37 just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, after a truck towing a race car heading north went off the road, took down a telephone pole, and completely entered the building. Officials on scene said the truck exploded, catching the store that houses a Tim Horton’s and Subway on fire.