10/10 – Brantly’s “Clear and Calm” Sunday Night Forecast

By Brantly Keiek
wxxv25.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs Monday afternoon will then be similar to today, in the mid to upper 80s. Overall, enjoy the mostly clear skies and dry weather. A dry airmass underneath high pressure will allow for a continued dry forecast Tuesday and Wednesday night. Lows each night should range in the mid to upper 60s inland and in the upper 60s to lower 70s along the immediate coast and beaches. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday should continue to range a few degrees above normal in the mid to upper 80s over most locations.

www.wxxv25.com

