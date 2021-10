One of the bigger decisions facing the Chicago White Sox as they embark on their offseason work earlier than hoped?. What do to with Craig Kimbrel's option for next season. Kimbrel was the White Sox' big trade-deadline splash, a trade that looked tremendous at the time, even for the high cost: second baseman of the present and future Nick Madrigal and promising reliever Codi Heuer. Kimbrel is a potential future Hall of Famer, one of the greatest closers of all time, and the White Sox' bullpen had struggled through the regular season's first four months to establish the kind of consistency that fueled big expectations in the spring.

