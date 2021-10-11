EF-1 tornado tore through Coweta, schools cancel classes
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Coweta late Sunday night, leaving behind damage throughout its path.
The tornado hit the city around 10:45 p.m. near Coweta High School.
The storm reportedly damaged several homes near the high school, as well as the school itself. Reported damages include fallen tree limbs, fallen power lines, and debris found in yards across Coweta.
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday afternoon that an EF-1 tornado had touched down in the city.
The same system of storms also brought a confirmed EF-0 tornado to Beggs.
Coweta Public Schools also canceled in-person and virtual classes scheduled for the week as they assess the damage done in the area.
The Phillips 66 gas station across the street from the school had damage to its roof after the storm rolled through. It was closed at the time the storm hit.
The City of Coweta confirmed there were no injuries reported following the storms on Sunday night.
>> Photos: Damage left throughout Coweta after possible tornado
