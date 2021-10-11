Tornado Warning issued for Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cherokee; Muskogee; Sequoyah The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma East central Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1133 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles west of Webbers Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Warner... Vian Gore... Webbers Falls Marble City... Braggs Greenleaf State Park... Pumpkin Center Cookson... Brushy Lake State Park Cherokee Landing State Park... Lake Tenkiller State Park Keefeton... Box This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 278 and 296. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN