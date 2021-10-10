CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks set for mixed start as traders mull growth

By Andreea Papuc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 11): Stocks looked set for a mixed start Monday as traders await the earnings season and weigh the risks to the pandemic recovery from inflation pressures and an energy crunch. The dollar was little changed. Equity futures slipped for Japan, were steady for Australia and earlier signaled gains in...

The Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

Paysafe is riding the U.S. online gambling boom, and it's dominating the early innings. Offerpad is a real estate direct-buying specialist, set to enter 2022 on the back of its biggest year ever. Even though the stock market has been on shaky ground in September and October, the S&P 500...
Xi Jinping
Tsai Ing Wen
Wall St tracks weekly gains on strong banks earnings, retail sales data

NEW YORK/BENGALURU/GDANSK (Oct 15): US stocks climbed on Friday and the main indexes were set for weekly gains after Goldman Sachs capped a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales raised optimism about economic recovery. Goldman Sachs gained 2.7% as a record wave of...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
Japan's Nikkei hits 2-week high on tech boost, marks 1st weekly gain in four

TOKYO (Oct 15): Japan's Nikkei jumped to a more than two-week high on Friday and posted its first weekly gain in four, after overnight gains on Wall Street boosted technology heavyweights ahead of their earnings results. The Nikkei share average rose 1.81% to close at 29,068.62, while the broader Topix...
