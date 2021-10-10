CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Prep roundup: Dawgs cruise past Hawks

By Staff report
Daily Independent
 6 days ago

BUCKLEYS CREEK From the opening kickoff, Lawrence County put it on Pike County Central on Friday night. Now the Bulldogs can openly contemplate Belfry. Nick Collinsworth returned the Hawks’ opening kickoff 80 yards to the house and caught one of Alex Strickland’s two touchdown passes as visiting Lawrence County routed Pike County Central, 42-6, on Friday night, setting up a battle for first place in Class 3A, District 8 this coming Friday on Pond Creek with the Pirates.

