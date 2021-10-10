CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Five locals make cut at State boys golf

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 6 days ago

BOWLING GREEN Five northeastern Kentucky players made the cut at the state boys golf tournament Friday and Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club.

Ashland’s Connor Calhoun and Lewis County’s Logan Liles tied for 30th in the individual standings with 11-over-par 155s in the two-day tournament. Calhoun compiled rounds of 96 on Friday and 76 on Saturday, and Liles carded a 77 and a 78.

Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz finished in a tie for 34th at 12-over-par (156). He shot a 76 and an 80.

Russell’s Gunner Cassity tied for 52nd with a 16-over-par 160, shooting a 78 and an 82, and Rowan County’s Will Jones came in with a tie for 74th with a 25-over-par 169. He shot an 81 and an 88.

Region 12 — the home for most area teams — individual champion Logan McCormick of Montgomery County tied for seventh at 147 (3-over-par). He shot a 1-under 73 in Saturday’s second round.

Mason County, a convincing Region 12 team champion, finished fifth in the state with a collective 79-over-par 655.

Christian Academy of Louisville won the team title by one shot over Madison Central. The Centurions shot a 21-over-par 597.

CAL’s Matthew Troutman won the individual championship by five shots, firing a 5-under-par 139. He shot a 4-under 68 Friday and a 71 on Saturday.

Madison Central’s Warren Thomis was runner-up, carding an even-par 144.

Pikeville’s Cam Roberts, Lee County’s Zach Watterson, Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash and Madison Central’s Clay Pendergrass tied for third with 2-over-par 146s.

Greenwood (612) and Ryle (640) were third and fourth, respectively, on the team leaderboard.

Comments / 0

 

