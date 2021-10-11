The Walking Dead's Final Season Part 1 Was Secretly a Villain's Origin Story
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or a Reaper burned. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang explains the "villain's origin story" told over the first eight episodes of Season 11A, ending with Leah (Lynn Collins) waging war against Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) family to avenge her fallen brothers-in-arms. A Maggie-obsessed Pope (Ritchie Coster) spirals out of control when he tries to sacrifice his squad if it means killing his enemy — only for Leah to then kill Pope and turn on Daryl, siding with her family over his.comicbook.com
Comments / 0