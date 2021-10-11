CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Cycling leagues holds race in Lexington

 5 days ago
The Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League held a race for its inaugural season in Kentucky Sunday morning.

About 150 racers were in Veterans Park for the fourth race out of a five-race series for the year.

The league is comprised of middle and high school boys and girls who race in their designated groups on bikes around trails at different parks throughout Kentucky.

The KICL said it has been working since 2017 to get started.

"We have had such incredible community support for all of this. From people who come to all of these parks, they are all volunteering everything here from top-down we are all a volunteer organization," said Denile Hill.

In years past, bikers from Kentucky had to travel to Tennessee to participate in races because the state didn't have this organization established yet.

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

