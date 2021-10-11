Authorities: Suspect arrested for shooting death of Georgia officer

Authorities in Georgia on Sunday arrested 43-year-old Damien Ferguson for the shooting death of part-time Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Public Safety/ Facebook

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia on Sunday said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a police officer who was killed a day prior in an ambush.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Damien Ferguson was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday without incident following the execution of a search warrant on his Alamo, Ga., residence by agents with the Georgia SWAT Team and U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Ferguson, 43, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Dylan Harrison as well as aggravated stalking related to a previous domestic incident, authorities said, adding he was being held at Laurens County Jail, located about 134 mile southeast of Atlanta.

Harrison, a 26-year-old part-time officer with the Alamo Police Department, was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday outside the police facility in what authorities described as an "ambush-style attack."

The GBI said the shooting was in retaliation against Harrison for arresting a man Friday night following a traffic stop.

Authorities said Harrison made contact with an unidentified man concerning a traffic violation in the parking lot across the street from the police station. The suspect refused to identify himself and the situation escalated to him pushing Harrison, who then attempted an arrest.

The man was noncompliant, resulting in Harrison discharging his Taser, after which the suspect was taken into police custody, police said.

Authorities explained that Ferguson was a known associate of the man Harrison arrested.

Chief Karen Zanders of the Alamo Police department, which is located about 160 miles southeast of Atlanta, said Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old son.

"I have never experienced a grief that I have felt since officer Dylan Harrison's life was taken in our small, quiet town,"she said Sunday during a press conference. "His life was taken from him for simply doing his job."

Following Harrison's death on Saturday, authorities issued a blue alert for Ferguson, which is done for a suspect who poses a threat to the public and has killed or injured an officer.

A $17,500 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said without elaborating that intelligence provided by the GBI and the Marshals Service was "instrumental" in Ferguson's arrest.

"We will never forget officer Harrison and the fact that he made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the safety of each one of use," Zanders said.