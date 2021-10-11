CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media erupts after roughing the passer call in Bills-Chiefs game

By Tim Kelly
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to have seized momentum with a fourth-quarter interception that would have given them the chance to move to within one possession of the Buffalo Bills.

...and then then a penalty flag came out.

A play that would have given Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the ball just shy of midfield was overturned when edge rusher Frank Clark was called for roughing the passer on Josh Allen.

Instead of a turnover, the Bills got to keep the ball and Allen ultimately led them down the field for a touchdown that increased the lead to 38-20, essentially putting the game on ice.

Suffice it to say, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth weren't the only ones who took exception to the roughing the passer penalty:

Matthew Lewis
5d ago

it evened out. there was a garbage roughing call the Mrs Mahomes got also. the way they protect the qb is out of control. Brady will play until he's 50. nobody can touch him.

Liberal wrecker
5d ago

Kansas City got a "roughing the passer" call and it was questionable! Deal with it, you got schooled by the better team!

Carl Davis
5d ago

Football officials are going to be the reason that the NFL loses its viewers. It has gotten to the point where they may have to admit that touching the quarterback is a penalty, PERIOD !

