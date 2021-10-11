CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary: tapering spires rise from the common spotted-orchids

By Susie White
 5 days ago
Rust-coloured pods of the common spotted-orchid split open down their length like miniature bamboo lanterns.

For years they grew in a single slab of turf, a fragment of a friend’s lawn, given to me in a box. Three common spotted-orchids, Dactylorhiza fuchsii, flowering each summer in their temporary sward until I moved house and could set them free. Making use of poor soil in a rubble-filled corner, I made a small meadow, allowing existing grasses and dormant wildflowers to grow. I added cowslips, ragged robin, bird’s-foot trefoil – and released the orchids.

Giving the meadow its annual late summer cut, I worked carefully around them, so they stood on their own; they mature later than other plants. Now they judder in an autumn wind that will blow and distribute their dust-fine seeds. Rust-coloured pods, still joined at base and top, have split open down their length like miniature bamboo lanterns. As the wind passes through them, the spore-like seeds are released. These may settle where I raked up the cut grass, scratching bare places for hay rattle seed to meet the soil. Or they may surprise me somewhere, like the plant I found flowering this spring among lawn chamomile on the far side of the garden.

Being such tiny seeds, they have no food store and can only germinate through a symbiotic relationship with a fungus from the soil. Orchid mycorrhiza, often the Ceratobasidium group, infect the seeds, the fungus helping the orchid obtain food and remaining in its root cells. This strategy means thousands of ultra-light airborne seeds can be produced to travel on the slightest breeze. It was so as not to disrupt this fungal relationship that I kept my gift in its original block of lawn.

My orchids bloom in July. Tapering spires rise from the purple-blotched leaves that inspire their common name. The flowers have symmetrical beauty in their markings, deep purple loops and stripes on a background of pale pink. By October their stems are shrivelled brown.

A cranefly rests motionless, neatly aligned with a stalk, front legs stretched out, dark grey eyes bulging. Strands of gossamer are caught on a bent seedhead, and the orchid’s numerous seeds are buffeted by the wind to somewhere new.

The Guardian

Country diary: where did house martins live before there were houses?

The coastal cliffs at this place are so intensely white that, with sunlight rebounding on three sides, the chalk face in Selwick’s Bay is almost blinding. It’s no more than 20m high here, but farther north at the RSPB’s Bempton reserve, with its breeding colony of 400,000 seabirds, the sheer rock rises five times higher.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: Eye to eye with a shanny in the rockpool

It’s low tide on the rocky shore of Scarlett Point. A fissure in the limestone pavement guides me down to a collapsed kelp forest at the waterline. The sea’s retreat has caused the oarweed to lay down its arms and drape its fleshy paddles over claw-like holdfasts that anchor it to the rocks. Exuding a briny tang, this fearsome tangle of oil-dark rubbery hose and neoprene “oars” is a danger to unwary feet. I find some solidity on a limpet-mined boulder, and dunk my head towards the surface of the nearest rockpool.
U.K.
The Guardian

Country diary 1971: quietude on the cool wooded heights

KENDAL: The Beatrix Potter country, north of the road from Hawkshead to the ferry, is different from any other part of the national park – a lofty, wooded area overlooking the northern waters of Windermere largely man-made but clothed in a deceptively natural beauty. Here are new forests, artificial tarns and labelled footpaths – with the TV mast on one of the heights. But roe deer roam the woods, buzzards soar overhead and you might never spot the dams at the deserted pools.
WORLD
