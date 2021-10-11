CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine concerts to see this week including St. Vincent, John Legend, Jade Bird, Lukas Nelson and more

By The Key
xpn.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a massive few weeks of shows, between XPoNential and Firefly and Philly Music Fest, a chill week is in order. But when you’re talking about concerts in Philly, even a chill week has a show to see almost every night. Monday 10/11: St. Vincent at The Met. The...

thekey.xpn.org

Related
providencejournal.com

Lukas Nelson is charting his own star path apart from famous dad Willie Nelson

It’s one thing to follow in your father’s footsteps. It's another thing altogether to make a name for yourself while doing it. A son of country legend Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson started his own musical journey in the late 2000s when his backing band, Promise Of The Real, began to take shape. You know a band is talented when they have Neil Young bringing them along for a few albums.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jade Bird / Dayglow

Enjoy a pair of up & coming, Austin-based singer/songwriters with Jade Bird and Dayglow. The UK-born Bird plays tunes from her album Different Kinds of Light. Sloan Struble, AKA Dayglow, performs cuts from his LP Harmony House.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real’s ‘Wildest Dream’ Live Performance Video

Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real released a live performance video of new single “Wildest Dream.” The track appears on POTR’s 2021 album, A Few Stars Apart. Nelson and company previewed A Few Stars Apart with “Perennial Bloom (Back To You)” in April. POTR followed with the advance singles “Leave Em' Behind” and “Throwin' Away Your Love” ahead of the album’s release on June 11. The band now follows with the live video of “Wildest Dream,” directed by Amos David McKay and filmed in Austin, Texas.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Micah Nelson Cover Neil Young At Farm Aid 2021

Margo Price paid tribute to her fellow Farm Aid board member Neil Young at this year’s concert benefiting family farmers by covering his song “Homegrown” with Lukas Nelson and Particle Kid (Micah Nelson). Pro-shot video featuring Price’s “Homegrown” cover and the rest of her nine-song set from Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on September 25 has been shared on YouTube by Farm Aid.
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Mandolin Announces Global Livestream Concert with John Legend

Fans around the world will be able to experience an evening filmed live from his recent US-only Bigger Love Tour, from the comfort & safety of the best seats in their house. The 2-hour long concert filmed in Phoenix, AZ includes incredible show-stopping moments that span the 12-time Grammy Award-winner, multi-platinum artist’s musical career — from intimate solo piano medleys and storytelling, to full band performances and backup dancers all set against a vibrant, custom-built stage design.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dallas Observer

St. Vincent, The Nowhere Inn and the Rockumentary Conundrum

It’s hard to make a good music documentary. The film genre usually boils down to two different types: sanitized “peeks” into an artist’s personal life — inevitably and regrettably gatekept by those same artists (see Katy Perry's Part of Me) or unnecessarily unfiltered portraits of raging egomaniacs (such as Madonna’s Truth or Dare). Most music films that end up giving viewers an actual glimpse into an artist’s life are some combination of both. The Song Remains the Same helped document Led Zeppelin's legacy, as The Last Waltz did for The Band.
DALLAS, TX
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Play Roxian (Mon., 10/11/21)

Lukas Nelson met drummer Anthony LoGerfo at a Neil Young concert in 2008 and they started playing gigs together around Los Angeles, California. Soon thereafter, Nelson left his studies at Loyola Marymount University to pursue his music dreams full-time. He added several other musicians to form Promise of the Real. The versatile band has a sound that can range from rock, to country, to Americana. In 2009 they opened for Lukas’ dad, the legendary country singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, for a nine show tour. Since then Nelson and the band have released seven studio albums with 2017’s self-titled album reaching no. 2 on Billboard’s country chart. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have also backed Neil Young several times since 2015 and have even recorded two albums with him. Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real were also in the 2018 remake of the film A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. They appear as Bradley Cooper’s band. Nelson co-produced the music and even wrote some songs for the movie with Gaga. Nelson and his band headlined a concert at the 2018 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre, 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. (R.H.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Xponential#Firefly#Philly Music Fest#Roc Nation#The Felice Brothers#Xpn
mxdwn.com

Baseball Themed Innings Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent and More

The Innings Festival might be a weird one to think about, but it makes sense nonetheless. A mashup of baseball and music, the two day event is set to take place on February 27 and 28, and has just announced its lineup. Musical headliners include Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, and My Morning Jacket, and the major leagues will be represented by Roger Clemens, Hall of Famer Tim Raines, Ryan Dempster and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
CentralTrack

Before She Was St. Vincent, She Was Annie Clark.

Looking Back At Her 2001 Lake Highlands High School Yearbook, It’s Pretty Clear That The Art-Rock Icon Known As St. Vincent Was Always Destined To Be A Star. St. Vincent is a lot of things. She’s an acclaimed musician, an iconic live performer, a Saturday Night Live regular, a daring...
DALLAS, TX
13abc.com

Award-winning artist John Legend to perform private concert in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Award-winning singer John Legend is coming to Toledo for a gallery concert at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Great Gallery. Legend will perform at 8 p.m. on October 22, but tickets will not be available to the public. Instead, free tickets will be distributed to children and families through TMA’s outreach initiatives with community anchors the Art Tatum Zone, Frederick Douglass Community Association, and the Mott Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library in the nearby Junction neighborhood. Attendees will fully surround the stage.
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
udiscovermusic.com

‘Masseduction’: How St. Vincent Turned The Whole World On

St. Vincent is one of the more enigmatic performers of today. Creatively restless, in just six albums she has dipped into genres ranging from art-rock to electro-pop, worked with former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, and been heralded as the rightful heir to David Bowie’s throne. On Masseduction, the Grammy Award-winning artist’s sixth album, released on October 13, 2017, she returned with some 80s-inspired pop – and perhaps her best record yet.
MUSIC
WTOL 11

John Legend coming to Toledo Museum of Art for intimate gallery concert

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, in partnership with local community organizations, will welcome multi-platinum artist, activist, EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) recipient and Ohio native John Legend for a concert in the iconic Great Gallery at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The concert is presented with support from ProMedica and the Rita Barbour Kern Foundation.
TOLEDO, OH
The Day

John Legend in concert at Foxwoods

John Legend is such a smooth operator. Sure, it’s in his manner — just witness how he quietly and subtly sweet-talks singers on “The Voice.”. But it’s in his music, too. His latest album, “Bigger Love,” is a soulful confection. He goes from the sexy slow-burns of “Favorite Place” and “Ooh Laa” to the sheer (but, yes, still smooth) exuberance of “Bigger Love” and “One Life.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
Variety

Mick Jagger Gets Snarky About Paul McCartney’s ‘Blues Cover Band’ Dig at Stones’ L.A. Show

At the first of two Los Angeles-area concerts Thursday, Mick Jagger reeled off a list of celebrities, real and imagined, whom he said were attending the Rolling Stones’ opening night at SoFi Stadium. And a remark about Paul McCartney left some fans puzzled, but others laughing, depending on how closely they’d been following music news this week — and, specifically, following fresh developments in the now-55-year-old Stones/Beatles rivalry. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger said early in the show. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s...
MUSIC

