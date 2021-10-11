CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists gather in Chicago's Little Italy to demand Christopher Columbus statues be put back

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45S6S0_0cNLxCTA00

Activists upset over the removal of Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago are demanding they be returned just ahead of the Columbus holiday Monday.

The group gathered in Chicago's Little Italy Sunday, calling for the statues that were removed from Grant Park, Arrigo Park, and South Chicago to be put back.

Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.

Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.

They say the removal of the statues is erasing Italian American history.

RELATED: Italian American group sues city of Chicago for Christopher Columbus statue removal

Last July, Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered the statues removed to stop tension between protesters and police, and said it would be temporary. At last check, the future of those statues is still under review.

WATCH: Political analyst Laura Washington speaks on Mayor Lightfoot's decision to remove statues

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington talks about Chicago removing Christopher Columbus statues from Grant Park and Little Italy Friday morning.

Monday is a federal holiday, so federal offices will be closed.

The post office will be closed and there will not be mail delivery.

RELATED: Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

In Illinois, Secretary of State facilities will be closed, among other state offices; and in Chicago, city offices will be closed. Most businesses will be open.

Comments / 40

Pat McCarthy
5d ago

If anyone belived Mayor Lightfoot when she said that her removal of Chicago's 3 Christopher Columbus Statues was only going to be temporary, then you obviously don't know Mayor Lightfoot or her Racist Agenda. Have a Happy and safe Columbus Day.

Reply(4)
21
rierie
5d ago

Be your own Christopher and discover ways to help the young kids who are suffering from PTSD and find ways to help them avoid being the next gang member or victim of crime. Use your energy wisely.

Reply(4)
6
Ron Shields
4d ago

Who cares? The biggest lie of America . Columbus didn't discover this place.

Reply
12
 

