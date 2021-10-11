CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HONOR TOUR

KEVN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kevn Black Hills Fox
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed. The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues...
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Wild Bill and Josh Harris Show Off Massive ‘Black Bass in Dutch Harbor’

Following 17 seasons of Deadliest Catch, Wild Bill and Josh Harris are showing off their latest catch. The two caught a Black Bass in Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska. The sight is beautiful, although it looks cold. Dutch Harbor, Alaska, is a hot spot for Alaskan king crab, snow crab, and apparently, black bass. The base of operations is actually in the Aleutian Islands port Dutch Harbor, Alaska – not too far off where an earthquake recently hit.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Tom Cruise reemerges after viral photos from baseball game

Tom Cruise was spotted for the first time since photos of the actor at a baseball game sparked speculation he had undergone cosmetic surgery. He took a moment to hydrate after landing. TheImageDirect.com. The “Top Gun” star touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday after piloting his own plane. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy