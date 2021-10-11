CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury man sent multiple police departments on an extensive pursuit that involved robberies and car crashes. Colchester police say the events started to unfold at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when they received a report that a man, later identified as Ben Webb, 38, of Middlebury, was driving a green Jeep Cherokee erratically on Vermont Route 15 in Essex approaching Colchester. Along the way, Webb pulled alongside another vehicle and demanded a debit card from the driver. Webb reportedly pointed a crossbow at the 22-year-old Essex man before fleeing when the victim pulled away.

