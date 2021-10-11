CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays find it ‘incredible’ that rule worked to Red Sox’s advantage

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7ldP_0cNLwhO600
Red Sox rightfielder Hunter Renfroe leaps as the ball, hit by the Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, bounces over the wall for a ground-rule double during the 13th inning Sunday in the ALDS Game 2. [ MICHAEL DWYER | Associated Press ]

BOSTON — The ruling by the umpires to not allow Yandy Diaz to score on the ball Kevin Kiermaier hit, which bounced off Red Sox rightfielder Hunter Renfroe and over the 4-foot wall in the top of the 13th inning, did not sit well with the Rays.

“A heartbreaker, plain and simple,” Kiermaier said.

Though they said they understood once the rule was explained — that a ball not in flight deflected out of play by a fielder is a ground-rule double — they still didn’t think it was fair.

“Once I put two and two together, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Wait, that ball hit off the wall and hit off Renfroe and went over it. We have to get rewarded for more than just a ground-rule double,’ ” Kiermaier said.

“I didn’t care If I stayed on second, that’s fine. But I was hoping to see that Yandy scored because he would have easily obviously. … The rules are in place. I can’t sit here and go against those. It’s incredible that it worked out to their advantage just like that.

“I played with Hunter, and he’s having such a remarkable year offensively and defensively, and everything he does is just turned into gold out there.”

The ball actually hit first off the wall, then off Renfroe and over. Renfroe, who was with the Rays in 2020, said he knew the situation.

“I was actually going for the catch and happened to look up, and the wall was right there,” he said. “It hit the top of the wall, ricocheted off the ground, hit me in the right hip. Hopefully, thankfully, bounced over the fence, and they issued a ground-rule double.”

Manager Kevin Cash said there wasn’t much the Rays could do, as the rule was clear and Renfroe did not do it intentionally. Also, the umpires have no discretion to adjust the placement of the runner and allow the run, which would have put the Rays up 5-4, to score. The Rays then lost in the bottom of the inning on a two-run walkoff homer.

Umpire crew chief Sam Holbrook said they checked in to have the replay crew in New York review the play to make sure Renfroe did not deflect the ball intentionally (because that would have fallen under a different rule), but otherwise it was a “very textbook” ruling — albeit on an unusual and infrequently seen play.

Also, that “there’s no discretion that the umpires have.”

Cash said — obviously — he wished the rule did allow for some discretion.

“Oh, I definitely wish it was different,” he said. “Certainly in the moment — you can appreciate somewhat of a blanket rule, but we put a lot on these umpires, and now we’ve introduced video to umpires.

“I think it would be a very easy call if somebody stepped in and said it was stating the obvious that he was going to score. Saying that, it’s been a rule for a long time, and we’re going to play within the rules that are presented to us this season.”

At the least, it added to the disappointment of the night.

“It was just frustrating having to go back to (third),” Diaz said, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “I personally think the run should have scored, but that’s the rule and so that’s what happened.”

Rules are rules

Major League Baseball Rule 5.05(a)(8) that was invoked, putting Kiermaier on second base and Diaz on third following Kiermaier’s ground-rule double to right in the 13th inning:

“Any bounding fair ball is deflected by the fielder into the stands, or over or under a fence on fair or foul territory, in which case the batter and all runners shall be entitled to advance two bases.”

For those wondering why Diaz, who took off from first before Kiermaier’s hit and was nearly at third when the ball ricocheted off Renfroe and went over the fence, wasn’t allowed to advance home, here’s why. From the MLB umpire manual, courtesy of ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

• If a fair fly ball is deflected in flight by a fielder and then goes out of play outside the foul lines, the award is two bases from the time of the pitch.

• If a fair ball not in flight is deflected by a fielder and then goes out of play, the award is two bases from the time of the pitch.

• If a fielder has complete possession of a batted or thrown ball and subsequently deflects or kicks the ball out of play, the award is two bases from the position of the runners at the time the ball was kicked or deflected.

• If a fielder has complete possession of a batted or thrown ball and drops the ball and it then goes out of play, the award is two bases from the position of the runners at the time the ball was dropped.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Schedule

Thanks to a 6-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, a Red Sox team that was not supposed to even make the postseason is moving on to the ALDS where they will meet another divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will get one day off to travel down to Florida before kicking things off Thursday night. Here’s when and where you can find the rest of the games coming up for this five-game set.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Person
Sam Holbrook
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
NESN

Rays Manager Kevin Cash Shares Understandable Feeling About Xander Bogaerts

It’s not an easy life playing in the American League East. After all, those teams need to play against Xander Bogaerts. “I’m tired of seeing him,” Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash joked with reporters Saturday in his media availability discussing the Boston Red Sox shortstop. That’s an understandable sentiment...
MLB
CBS Boston

Rays Stunned By Ground-Rule Double Call, But Umpire Says Ruling Was ‘Very Simple’

BOSTON (CBS) — “I can’t believe that happened.” Those were the words of Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, a man who — with good reason — remained stunned at the ground rule double call that took the go-ahead run off the board for the Rays on Sunday night at Fenway Park. Instead of an RBI triple, Kiermaier was forced to accept a ground-rule double after his fly ball ricocheted off the right field fence, off the ground, off Hunter Renfroe, then over the fence and into the bullpen. Logically, Yandy Diaz — who had taken off for second base with the pitch —...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Rule#Red Sox
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Here is a list of all the former Cubs who are eligible for this year’s postseason, including those traded away or who departed as free agents before the 2021 season (note, only players who actually played for the MLB Cubs are included, not players who only played in the Cubs minor league system such as Daniel Vogelbach):
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa goes viral for pointing at wrist after huge home run

Carlos Correa once again came up huge for the Houston Astros in October. He had the celebration to match. The Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday night in Houston. The Red Sox led 3-1 after scoring three in the third. They carried that lead until Jose Altuve tied it with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. An inning later, Correa gave his Astros the lead in a huge moment.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Lingering questions about Rays’ loss to Red Sox

There always will be questions at the end of a season. Especially one that ends unexpectedly early as the 100-win Rays’ did, with an upset loss to the wild-card Red Sox in a four-game Division Series. A few worth addressing:. When did they really lose the series?. In Game 2....
MLB
FOX Sports

Ground Rule Trouble: Red Sox bounce Rays in 13 on odd call

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately --...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Gold
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
SB Nation

The Red Sox were saved by an obscure rule before walk-off homer vs. Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are playing an intense best-of-5 ALDS series after battling it out in a historically strong AL East all season long. The Rays entered the playoffs as the favorites in the AL after making the World Series last season and hitting 100 wins for the first time in franchise history during this regular season. The Red Sox earned their way into the ALDS by winning 92 games during the regular season and beating their forever rival the New York Yankees in the Wild Card game.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Rays-Red Sox takes a twist on unusual ground rule double ruling after Kevin Kiermaier hit

The Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox game Sunday night took a strange turn in the top of the 13th. With Yandy Diaz on first after a single to right field and two outs, Kevin Kiermaier belted the ball to right field. It hit the wall, then hit right fielder Hunter Renfroe, and then bounced over the wall. And while Diaz seemed set to score from first easily before the ball hit Renfroe, the umpires decided (in consultation with the league office in New York) that this was a ground-rule double, holding up Diaz at third. Mike Zunino then struck out, ending the inning without a run. Here’s that Kiermaier hit:
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy