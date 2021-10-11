Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Delaware, Muskogee, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware; Muskogee; Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROGERS...SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH...MAYES...EASTERN WAGONER...CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND NORTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 1131 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Salina to 2 miles southeast of Peggs to 5 miles southwest of Greenleaf State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Tahlequah Wagoner... Pryor Pryor Creek... Fort Gibson Chouteau... Inola Warner... Locust Grove Salina... Langley Okay... Hulbert Spavinaw... Oktaha Disney... Oaks Braggs... Rentiesville This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 267 and 268. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH