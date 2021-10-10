CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Clegg: Facebook post-election measures were 'very blunt tools'

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Daily Mail

Facebook is open to changing US law that protects companies from being held accountable for what users post on their platforms and will give regulators access to its algorithms: Top spokesman Nick Clegg says 'we need greater transparency'

A top Facebook executive said Sunday that the tech giant is willing to let regulators access its algorithms 'to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and are not harming users.'. Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, was a guest on CNN's 'State of the Union' where he defended...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

What happens to your life stories if you delete your Facebook account?

If the latest deluge of Facebook controversies has you ready to kick the app to the digital curb, you are not alone. There are plenty of good guides out there on how to do it right. Even Facebook makes it pretty easy to understand the nuances of saying “see ya later” (deactivating) or “never speak to me again” (deleting). But before you go, you might want to consider this: What happens to your life stories? For many people, a decade or more of updates, comments, photos, messages, tags, pokes, groups and reactions reside inside that particular digital sphere. And Facebook wants you...
INTERNET
petapixel.com

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Were Down in Major Outage

It’s not just you: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Oculus VR are currently down. The Facebook-owned services all use a shared infrastructure and are unreachable in multiple regions since about 11:41 AM eastern time. Outages to social media networks aren’t uncommon, but this particular one is returning errors to would-be...
INTERNET
Washington Times

Facebook’s Nick Clegg on improving platform: ‘There are certain things only lawmakers can do’

Facebook Vice President Nick Clegg said Sunday that his company is counting on Congress to take action that will change how his social networking platform does its business. In the aftermath of a Senate hearing featuring criticism from former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, Mr. Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the U.K. and leader of the Liberal Democrats, told ABC’s “This Week” that there are some things only the government can do.
INTERNET
Axios

Facebook’s very bad few days

Yesterday, Facebook faced a major outage that knocked out all of its apps — Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — for hours, across the globe. This came on the heels of revelations by whistleblower Francis Haugen, a former Facebook employee who leaked thousands of documents showing how the platform prioritizes profits over people.
INTERNET
The Verge

The founder of Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool is leaving

Brandon Silverman, the founder and CEO of the Facebook-owned analytics tool CrowdTangle, is leaving the company, according to an internal farewell post to colleagues posted Wednesday that was seen by The Verge. His departure comes as Facebook is under pressure to publicly share more data about the content that spreads...
BUSINESS
Commonwealth Journal

It was a very challenging week for both Facebook and its founder

The Facebook founder already had enemies on both sides of the political aisle. He already had folks blaming his creation for much that is wrong in the world today. And then along came Frances Haugen, the former employee who says she was recruited in 2019 to be the lead product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team. She joined the company, she told a Senate subcommittee, because she thought it had the potential "to bring out the best in us."
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Nick Clegg Spends Sunday Frantically Trying to Save Face(book)

There are many reasons why Facebook executive Nick Clegg may have found himself on clean-up duty over the weekend, chief among them the damning disclosures of Frances Haugen, the former-product-manager-turned-whistleblower who has armed news outlets and members of Congress with a barrage of internal documents from her time with the company. Testifying last week, Haugen urged lawmakers to impose regulations on the social media giant—just as the government did with tobacco companies. “I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” she told a Senate subcommittee, citing the January 6 Capitol attack as an insurrection aided by Facebook’s unwillingness to crack down on misinformation and hate speech.
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Facebook Exec Nick Clegg Waffles on Whether the Social Network Amplified Jan. 6th Under Intense Grilling From CNN’s Dana Bash: Can’t Say ‘Yes or No’

CNN’s Dana Bash took Facebook’s Vice-President for Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, to task over the recent revelations and accusations involving the social media platform. Bash interviewed Clegg on Sunday for State of the Union, where the conversation focused on Facebook’s awareness of social media’s negative impact on children, plus the allegations of whistleblower Frances Haugen. The interview comes after Haugen testified before Congress with her claims that the social network constantly puts profits ahead of public safety, and that they facilitated several other detrimental impacts on society.
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook bans developer behind Unfollow Everything tool

A developer who made a tool that let people automatically unfollow friends and groups on Facebook says he’s been banned permanently from the social networking site. Louis Barclay was the creator of “Unfollow Everything,” a browser extension that allowed Facebook users to essentially delete their News Feed by unfollowing all their connections at once. Facebook allows users to individually unfollow friends, groups, and pages, which removes their content from the News Feed, the algorithmically-controlled heart of Facebook. Barclay’s tool automated this process, instantly wiping users’ News Feed.
INTERNET
prweek.com

Facebook to encourage teens to ‘take a break’ from Instagram, Nick Clegg says

Facebook will introduce three tools to tackle harmful use of Instagram by teens, its vice-president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in an interview on Sunday. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Clegg said the company would introduce a feature called “take a break," prompting young users to log off Instagram where evidence suggests they could be using it in a potentially harmful way.
INTERNET
Newsbug.info

Facebook changes the way it measures accounts for advertisers

Facebook Inc. is changing the way it counts user profiles for advertising purposes — a move that will increase the number of total accounts an advertiser can reach — as part of an effort to improve privacy. The company currently uses data, like a user’s email address or phone ID,...
INTERNET
Advertising Age

Retailer is trading Facebook for TV following measurement issues

Through its 22-year existence, Uncommon Goods has advertised on a plethora of channels, marketing through catalog mailers, social media and search engines. Yet the Brooklyn-based online retailer had yet to try national TV—until this month when Facebook’s recent issues with measurement and effectiveness tracking drove the company to experiment with new channels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fospha Releases Tool for Direct to Consumer (D2C) Brands to Benchmark Media Mix and Counter Facebook Measurement Shocks

The solution allows D2C brands to easily spot channel disparities and reallocate marketing budget to maximise ROI. Fospha Ltd, the marketing measurement platform for D2C growth, today announced a benchmarking tool enabling D2C brands to quickly compare their media performance against benchmarks from other brands in their industry. The report is designed to shine a light on the increasingly murky world of digital performance, and reassurance brands that their spend is still performing – or a timely alert if they need to optimize their marketing mix.
INTERNET
