Agriculture

New Product Launches To Put The Organic Fertilizer Market In A Good Stead

By atulpmr
Rebel Yell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersistence Market Research delivers significant insights on the global organic fertilizer market, which includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and forecast 2019-2029. The demand for organic fertilizers across the globe is expected to remain steady, with a volume CAGR of ~6% during 2019-2029. Among sources, the animal-based segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Among applications, the cereals and crops segment is estimated to witness a higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

