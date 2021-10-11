New Product Launches To Put The Organic Fertilizer Market In A Good Stead
Persistence Market Research delivers significant insights on the global organic fertilizer market, which includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and forecast 2019-2029. The demand for organic fertilizers across the globe is expected to remain steady, with a volume CAGR of ~6% during 2019-2029. Among sources, the animal-based segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Among applications, the cereals and crops segment is estimated to witness a higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.www.unlvrebelyell.com
