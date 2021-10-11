The Ferrosilicon Market To Grasp Through The Fine Courses Of Novelty

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is a chemical which is synthesized from crude oil. It is majorly used to manufacture polyester fibre. Its end-user industries include textile and home furnishing where PTA is required to manufacture garments such as bed sheets, curtains and clothes. The market for purified terephthalic is expected to witness noticeable expansion in the coming years with the growing demand for polyester, specifically in China. Furthermore, the country is emerging as a global textile manufacturing hub with low-cost labor further driving the growth of the purified terephthalic acid market. Polyethylene terephthalate which acts as a successor to PTA is also expected to make an impact on the PTA market in accordance to its end-user industries.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO