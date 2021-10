I have both a "real" Solaris 11.4 VM and an Illumos-based VM (Open Indiana) that were both working under Fusion 12.1. Under 12.2, they both hang during boot. Changing the Troubleshooting log to "Hang/Crash" didn't seem to help too much. Switching the disks from NVMe to LSI SAS didn't help. I don't see anything related in the Known Issues in the Release Notes.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO