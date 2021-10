MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of us go to stadiums to see sports like baseball, soccer or football. Now, the booming esports industry is bringing gaming arenas to Minnesota. Wisdom Gaming plans to open an 18,000-square-foot multi-use venue early next year at Mall of America. “This partnership with Mall of America was really born out of a shared goal of making the Twin Cities, and subsequently the Mall of America, a true hub for esports in North America,” Wisdom Gaming’s Nicole Du Cane said. This new venture by Wisdom Gaming, and their professional team Torrent, is the first of its kind. The facility on...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO