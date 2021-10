MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People across the Twin Cities are still processing what happened last weekend near downtown St. Paul. Fifteen people were shot inside the popular St. Paul bar Seventh Street Truck Park, located down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Marquisha Wiley, a beloved young woman, was killed in the crossfire of a gunfight. It’s hard for anyone to hear about, and hard for the people who had to see the scene firsthand. Emergency call volume is higher than ever in St. Paul these days, but the call that came in Sunday just after midnight was different, says St. Paul Fire...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO