Marvel's 'Eternals' Reveals a New "Change" Teaser
Marvel Studios has revealed a new clip for Eternals, its latest upcoming film set to debut in less than a month. The 30-second clip features narration from Salma Hayek‘s Ajak beginning with a recap of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame reminding fans of how Thanos erased half of the universe’s population before the Avengers brought everyone back. The following scene includes additional dialogue from Ajak saying: “Humanity once believed we were Gods, with what this planet now faces they will believe again.” The teaser ends with Richard Madden‘s Ikaris shouting “Eternals assemble” and Thena saying “We fight,” referencing past moments from The Avengers films.hypebeast.com
