Would you spend £1.5k on clothes you’ve never seen? RACHEL CARLYLE tests the new trend for fashion mystery boxes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a surprise box in the post? Even better when that box contains clothes worth far more than what you paid for them, or brands hand-picked by a stylist for you to try. Too good to be true? Well, not necessarily. The fashion mystery box is a burgeoning...

In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
Glamour

Let Tracee Ellis Ross Show You Why the Blazer and No-Pants Combo Is Fall’s Hottest Trend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to participate in the fall's latest style trend: oversized jackets and [checks notes] no pants. Despite the traditionally cooler weather, the look has been making the rounds this season to great effect. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have both leaned into the trend in the past few weeks, from Bieber's signature street style to Beyoncé's elegant evening wear.
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
Footwear News

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears. The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock...
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
whowhatwear

Well, This Is the Jeans Trend That Will Make You a Fashion Person This Fall

There are certain fresh denim silhouettes that could be considered "classics" at this point and will stick around for seasons and seasons. Those light-wash, straight-leg jeans would fall into this category. That said, there is a jeans trend that reigned supreme throughout the fall and winter collections, from Bevza to Erdem, and it is quickly becoming a staple among style-setters. Yep, we're talking about dark-wash jeans.
TravelDailyNews.com

Five Summertime fashion trends for wherever your travels take you

Now that the weather has finally warmed up, it is high time to consider firing up the grills and opening up those balconies and patios for evening gatherings and meals. Whether you are planning, hosting, or attending, face no cruel summer and own parties and travels by getting into this season’s fashion trends.
energy941.com

Virtual Clothes Are A New Trend

Yep you read that right… virtual… as in they do not exist… clothes…. Digitally generated outfits that stores simply photoshop onto a customer’s photos or videos to be posted onto Instagram and elsewhere are a thing. British influencer Loftus sees so much potential that last month she gave up her...
yourwilliamson.com

Fashionable YOU: Top Fall Jewelry Trends

As we make the passage from summer into fall, it’s time to transition that shift dress from block heel sandals to chunky knee-high boots and a tailored plaid “shacket.” But what does that mean for the finishes you add to your look? Fortunately, the jewelry trends for 2021 are less about investment and more about expression.
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
The Independent

Benefit ‘they’re real’ mascara review: A decade on, is it still one of the best in beauty?

Among the thousands of mascaras that exist, there’s a handful that remain popular as trends – and brands – come and go.One cult beauty favourite is the Benefit “they’re real” lengthening mascara, which has a notably unique wand with a ball-shaped tip covered in bristles.It’s so popular in fact, that since its launch in 2011, Benefit has expanded its range of products in the “they’re real” range, which now offers travel travel-size minis, a tinted eyelash primer, duo-shade lipsticks, eye make-up remover and eyeliner. In 2020, the brand revealed a new “they’re real” magnet mascara, with a “magnetically charged core”...
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
Mix 93.1

Even If You’ve Never Been, You’ll Love This Tyler Restaurant

While I have to admit Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler is on my list of restaurants I want to visit, I haven't made it to their location just yet. But I can promise it's going to happen soon and not just because everyone raves about their delicious food but also because they do things to look out for other people in the community and that is something I will always want to support.
