Hudgins Column: Books are good, but best lessons in life come from people

Then you Dance by George Walker. Self-published, 2020 (available through Amazon in paperback and on Kindle). There’s an old phrase in newspaper parlance about getting information for an article “over the transom,” meaning the idea is acquired by happenstance from an interested party who tosses notes about it through the little window (the transom) above a newspaper’s office door just to see if a reporter picks it up and writes about it. For me, Then You Dance, a novel by local author George Walker, was just such an occurrence, although the transom, in this case, was really the U.S. Postal Service! Self-published writers usually do their own publicity and that’s what Walker did, sending announcements about his novel to various entities, hoping for notice. One of those entities was the church to which I belong. Since I’m the librarian there I was the recipient of the notice about his book; lucky me – and I mean that!

