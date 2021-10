If you have a chronic illness such as arthritis, you know that dealing with chronic pain and other symptoms can often feel like an uphill battle. It can be tempting to shut yourself off and stay inside. Finding a group of people who understand what you’re experiencing, who understand what it’s like to live with chronic illness and chronic pain, can be a great way to find the inner strength to face the challenge of your condition and live a fuller life. This group will share tips of care with each other, learn from others, and even go on outings. If you have a form of arthritis or care for someone who does, join us!

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO