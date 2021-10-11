Ex-Brescia coach Corini delighted Tonali shining for AC Milan

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) The growth of the young midfielder is there for all to see and it is no coincidence that Stefano Pioli is using him as a starter regularly, giving him the keys of the team. The former Brescia player has become one of AC Milan's most important players since the start of the season and his contribution is essential for both the defensive and defensive phases. Tonali defends well, fights on every ball and plays with great personality, but in the last Serie A match, in which the Rossoneri faced Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta, the midfielder of the Italian under-21 national team also scored a goal, taking advantage of a mistake of Remo Freuler and going freely towards the goal defended by Juan Musso. A real jewel for Pioli, there is a great curiosity to see what his development margins are.

