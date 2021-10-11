Ex-Brescia coach Corini delighted Tonali shining for AC Milan
"I didn't have the slightest doubt that he would have had a great start this year," Corini told Tuttosport. "The difficulties of last season with the Rossoneri are explained above all by the fact that he arrived at Milan after three years of being a protagonist without holidays at Brescia.
