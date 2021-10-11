CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ex-Brescia coach Corini delighted Tonali shining for AC Milan

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Brescia coach Eugenio Corini is delighted seeing his protege Sandro Tonali impressing with AC Milan. Corini was coach of Brescia when Tonali was sold to the Rossonero. “I didn't have the slightest doubt that he would have had a great start this year," Corini told Tuttosport. “The difficulties of last season with the Rossoneri are explained above all by the fact that he arrived at Milan after three years of being a protagonist without holidays at Brescia.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli happy to wait for Ibrahimovic

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is happy to wait for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return. The Swede won't be available against Atalanta, Pioli confirmed. “I don't know how many years Zlatan can still play, for what I see, his enthusiasm and his desire to train, I could also say that he could play forever," Pioli said.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli reveals Maignan signing process

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has lifted the lid in their swoop this summer for former Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Milan scouted him last season before their Europa League games with Lille. “When we play against a European rival, we usually see 4-5 matches with the staff to see who...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Atalanta 2-3 AC Milan – Tonali and Leao shine again

AC Milan secured an important win against Atalanta this evening and even though the final score was 2-3, the Rossoneri had a rather comfortable evening. Down below are the player ratings for them. Starting XI. Maignan (7): The goalkeeper may have conceded twice tonight, but he also made several great...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AC Milan defender Davide Calabria: No-one in Italy better than us

AC Milan defender Davide Calabria hailed their performance for victory at Atalanta. Milan won 3-2, having jumped to a 3-0 lead on Sunday. “There are many strong sides in Italy, but in my view, there are no better teams than Milan in Italy," Calabria told DAZN. "We have to focus on ourselves and continue to believe we are the best. There are games and moments that change throughout the season, but we've got to keep riding the positive wave while we're here. Then we'll see what happens."
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandro Tonali
Tribal Football

Roma and AC Milan planning bid for Man Utd fullback Dalot

Roma and AC Milan are eyeing a January move for Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan and was tracked by the same Italian giants throughout the summer. However, as United were unable to strike up a deal for England defender Kieran...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Atalanta vs AC Milan Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Serie A matchday 7 sees big boys Atalanta face AC Milan at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday 3rd October. Ahead of game here is our Atalanta vs AC Milan Live Stream, Preview and Prediction details. Atalanta vs AC Milan: Preview. Both the clubs were in midweek action in the UEFA...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Everton join interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Everton have joined the interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Everton are one of four Premier League clubs being linked with a move for Kessie. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Kessie has rejected the Rossoneri's latest offer of a deal worth £110,000-a-week that would have kept him at the San Siro until 2026.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Brescia#Tuttosport#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli calls for humility after impressive win at Atalanta

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli was delighted with their 3-2 win at Atalanta. Milan jumped to a 3-0 lead, with Davide Calabria scoring 28 seconds in, then Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leao on target, before Atalanta struck with late goals from Duvan Zapata's penalty and Mario Pasalic. “There's no point...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus and Lazio poised to pounce as AC Milan captain snubs contract talks

According to recent reports, AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli has failed to enter into contract extension talks with the Rossoneri and could now leave the club for free in the near future. That’s according to a recent written report from il Corriere della Sera (as relayed by Calciomercato), who claims...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Montolivo: This AC Milan truly a great team

Former AC Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo believes his old team are Scudetto contenders. The Rossonero are well placed after victory at Atalanta on Sunday. “We must congratulate everyone," he told DAZN. “The club, the players and the coach. “Milan reached the lowest point with the 5-0-defeat in Bergamo, today they...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini concedes AC Milan deserved their victory

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits AC Milan deserved their 3-2 win on Sunday. La Dea were trailing 3-0 until a late comeback through Duvan Zapata's penalty and Mario Pasalic. "Undoubtedly, conceding within 30 seconds and another just before half-time was a blow, as between those two incidents we did...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Kessie agent: Ask AC Milan for contract update...

The agent of Franck Kessie says AC Milan should deliver an update on contract talks. Kessie's agent George Atangana was in the stands for Milan's win at Atalanta. Asked for an update, Atangana told Telelombardia: “Ask the directors. “I'm just here for the game." Kessie's current deal is due to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Tonali says title race is on

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali says the Scudetto chase is on after their 3-2 win at Atalanta. Milan jumped to a 3-0 lead before the hosts struck late on twice. Tonali said: “I was too young, I don't remember that. Milan's only objective this season is the Scudetto." He also...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Kozlowski dreams of joining 'big club' amid Liverpool, AC Milan interest

Kacper Kozlowski admits he dreams about joining Europe's biggest clubs. The Pogon Szczecin midfielder, 17, has been scouted by Liverpool, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, according to the Mirror. Having been compared to Kevin De Bruyne, Kozlowski hopes he can fulfil his dream of playing at the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

AC Milan in Noa Lang contact; know Arsenal will compete

AC Milan are interested in Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang - knowing they face competition from Arsenal. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan are chasing a deal for Lang, though accept they must beat the Gunners to land the attacker's signature. Having signed permanently for Club Brugge just this past...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

AC Milan is battling with Juventus for Ligue 1 star

Juventus remains interested in a move for PSG star, Mauro Icardi but they are facing serious competition from AC Milan for his signature. Calciomercato reports that the future of the striker appears away from PSG and back in Serie A. He is facing increasing competition for a place in the...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Race for the Scudetto: Pellegrini emulating Roma icon Totti; Tonali stars for AC Milan; Juventus reacts

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) The growth of the young midfielder is there for all to see and it is no coincidence that Stefano Pioli is using him as a starter regularly, giving him the keys of the team. The former Brescia player has become one of AC Milan's most important players since the start of the season and his contribution is essential for both the defensive and defensive phases. Tonali defends well, fights on every ball and plays with great personality, but in the last Serie A match, in which the Rossoneri faced Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta, the midfielder of the Italian under-21 national team also scored a goal, taking advantage of a mistake of Remo Freuler and going freely towards the goal defended by Juan Musso. A real jewel for Pioli, there is a great curiosity to see what his development margins are.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli: Italian football needs new stadiums

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says the club needs a new stadium. Indeed, Pioli insists the majority of the country's stadiums are outdated. He said: "We need different rules and structures. For two years we have been going to play in many European cities, the stadiums are modern, they are used to hosting a young audience.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Ex-AC Milan coach Sacchi: Pioli has given team an identity

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi rates Stefano Pioli's team are the most attractive in Serie A. Sacchi impressed by Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan, though enjoys watching Milan this season more. He said, "Inter gives some more security, the sociological aspect has an impact. "Milan play better than the others,...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy