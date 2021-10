According to a report from Italian outlet Inter Live, Manchester City are considering a €90m swoop for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Signing a striker had been one of the top priorities for Manchester City in the summer transfer window after the exit of Sergio Aguero. The Sky Blues were linked with a host of names throughout the transfer window but nothing materialised, meaning Pep Guardiola had to be content with the sole acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

