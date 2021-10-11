CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins; Hunt; Lamar; Rains; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hunt County in north central Texas Northwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas Hopkins County in north central Texas Rains County in north central Texas Southeastern Lamar County in north central Texas Delta County in north central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1126 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Paris to near Wills Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paris, Sulphur Springs, Commerce, Canton, Wills Point, Grand Saline, Cooper, West Tawakoni, Blossom, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Cumby, Como, Campbell, Deport, Fruitvale, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur and Lake Tawakoni State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

