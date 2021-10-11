Carolyn Sackariason: A purpose driven and drinking life is a good one in Aspen
Now that the commotion is over and we are in the off-season after a whirlwind September, it’s time to catch up on the to-do list and clean out my reporter’s notebook. Being the Aspen City Hall reporter can suck the life out of you with marathon council meetings, listening to conspiracy theorists who hate the municipal government no matter what and all the others whispering in my ear urging me to dive into rabbit holes.www.aspentimes.com
Comments / 0