Carolyn Sackariason: A purpose driven and drinking life is a good one in Aspen

The letters continue to roll in from organizations seeking to shake loose more funds from the Wheeler real estate transfer tax via ballot question 2A. They adhere to the talking points without disclosing that there is more involved than the arts for art’s sake. It is money, and having received funds in the past, they now want access to a lot more. Their self interest and absence of transparency should not be ignored so here is a sampling of funding to the letter writers for the past three years based on data from the city.

2 DAYS AGO