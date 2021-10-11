James Franklin displeased with Hawkeye fans booing injured players

Penn State drops to number 7 in the latest AP Top 25 after a 23-20 loss to Iowa.

The big story of the game was the injury that knocked Sean Clifford out of the game, but the Nittany Lions suffered many other injuries — all of which had the recurring theme of fans booing injured players.

With Clifford out the Iowa fans roared and made Kinnick Stadium tough on the Penn State offense, but the booing of injured players was something Head Coach James Franklin took personal.

“I do have a little bit of a hard time with our players getting hurt and the fans and the coaching staff really booing our players,” said Franklin. “But to all the Iowa people out there, that was not part of our plan. It would not be, they don’t run a tempo offense. We had some guys get injured and I don’t know if I necessarily agree with that. I don’t think that’s right for college football.”

There is currently no update on Sean Clifford or any of the other injured Nittany Lions. James Franklin is scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.