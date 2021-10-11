CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' MyCole Pruitt: Reaches end zone

 5 days ago

Pruitt recorded one reception on one target for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Pruitt found a soft spot in the Jaguars' zone defense midway through the second quarter to find the end zone on his lone reception of the game. It was his first touchdown of the season, and Pruitt has now seen only one target in three consecutive contests. Through five games, he has six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

