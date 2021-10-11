Q&A with Teaching Award Winner Melissa Baird

Melissa Baird is the recipient of Michigan Tech’s 2021 Distinguished Teaching Award in the Associate Professor/Professor category. Melissa Baird is an associate professor of anthropology in the Department of Social Sciences at Michigan Technological University. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, she earned her master’s and doctorate at the University of Oregon. Her research has focused on the politics of heritage within the extractive zone, such as mining or liquefied natural gas projects and protest sites. She is also the current president of the Association of Critical Heritage Studies.