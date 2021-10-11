Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Rumored Item List and Sticker Surface
Following initial rumors, we now have a potential list of items set to release as part of the anticipated Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collaboration. Revealed by DropsByJay, the rumored team-up is expected to feature “jewelry, accessories and more.” Although not much more information has surfaced, potential items include sterling silver necklaces, a pearl necklace, heart-shaped key pocket knife and studs, along with a star bracelet.hypebeast.com
