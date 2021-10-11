CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Ascends to #2 in New AP, Coaches Polls

By RossWB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Iowa moved up to #3 in the AP and Coaches Polls last week, it seemed like that would be their ceiling this season, with Alabama and Georgia perched at #1 and #2 ahead of them -- unless something unexpected happen. Well... something unexpected happened yesterday on one of the wildest and most thrilling days the sport has seen in a while -- the sport's 800-lb goliath of the 21st century, Alabama, got beat. Bama was felled on the road by an unranked Texas A&M team led by a back-up QB, ending several streaks in the process, most notably Bama's inconceivable streak of 100 consecutive wins over unranked opponents.

