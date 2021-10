Halo Infinite Forge will help players create their own modes with an in-depth, node-based script editor, according to a new leak. The leak was shared online by Twitter user HaloNoticiasMX, via screenshots and video that apparently depict the new editor mode which 343 Industries has yet to publicly unveil. 343 has confirmed that, along with campaign co-op, Forge won't be available when Halo Infinite launches in December, but this early look makes it seem like it will be worth the wait.

