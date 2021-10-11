CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize - spokesperson

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s office on Monday congratulated Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize award.

The palace congratulates Maria Ressa as the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a regular news conference.

Journalists Ressa and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize here after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

