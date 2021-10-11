CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bowie; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Western Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Morris County in northeastern Texas Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Raymond Gary State Park to 7 miles southeast of Paris to 6 miles northwest of Sulphur Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Mount Vernon, De Kalb, Naples, Bogata, Omaha, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Dalby Springs, Cookville, Wilkerson, Bagwell, Manchester, Wright City, Valliant and Detroit. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

