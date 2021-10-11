High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 21:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions and a high risk of strong rip currents. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet, locally up to 8 feet, and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. Surf will peak through early Tuesday morning.alerts.weather.gov
