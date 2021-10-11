CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Grady, east central Caddo and southeastern Canadian Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Pocasset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chickasha, Tuttle, Minco, Verden, Amber, Pocasset, Middleberg and Lake Chickasha. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 83 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

County
City
City
County
County
City
City
City
#Special Weather Statement#Verden
